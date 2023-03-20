Rajasthan Royals to Continue With Kumar Sangakkara in Dual Role, Mon Brokman Appointed as Mental Performance Coach

Kumar Sangakkara will continue to serve in the dual role of Rajasthan Royals’ director of cricket and head coach, and will be assisted by Trevor Penney, the IPL franchise said on Monday.

Fellow Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga also continues with the franchise as fast bowling coach, along with Zubin Bharucha as strategy, development and performance director, Giles Lindsay as head of analytics and technology, Siddhartha Lahiri as support coach and Dishant Yagnik as fielding coach.

The Sanju Samson-led team has also retained the services of John Gloster (head physio), Dr. Rob Young (team doctor), and AT Rajamani Prabhu (strength and conditioning coach).

The IPL 2022 finalists have also on-boarded Mon Brokman as their mental performance coach and Neil Barry as the assistant physio.

Brokman, who has previously worked with athletes from various Olympic sports, joins the Royals to assist with mental conditioning and help the players with their decision-making during pressure situations.

Meanwhile, Barry has served Rajasthan Royals’ partner franchise Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League, and will be assisting John Gloster during the IPL season.

Rajasthan Royals will start their IPL 2023 campaign on April 2 in Hyderabad against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

