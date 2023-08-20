'Only BCCI Can't Change..': Rajeev Shukla Provides Major Update on Changes in ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has provided a major update on further changes in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule after Hyderabad Cricket Association reportedly approached the BCCI regarding host back to back games during the World Cup.

As per reports, an official from HCA confirmed that the state association had approached BCCI seeking further changes in the schedule of the ODI World Cup citing reservations about security concerns with Hyderabad set to host two games on successive days.

However, Shukla has more or less clarified that there would be no more changes to the World Cup schedule which was tweaked earlier this month with as many as nine games being changed.

The schedule for the World Cup which will be held on India shores from October 5 to November 19 was first announced in June, and it was later changed after multiple cricket boards approached BCCI and ICC.

India’s game against Pakistan was preponed from October 15 to 14, while Babar Azam’s men were set to face Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on October which has been rescheduled to October 10. The same venue will also host New Zealand’s clash against the Netherlands a day earlier on October 9.

The Hyderabad police had thus expressed concerns about providing security for such a big event on consecutive days but Shukla clarified that making more changes to the schedule involves multiple stakeholders and is not solely in the hands of BCCI.

When quizzed about the complaints from HCA by Cricketnext, Shukla, who attended the UPT20 launch event in Lucknow replied to a query clarifying the air regarding the situation.

“I am in charge of Hyderabad venue for WC. If there will be any issue or anything, will try to get it resolved. It is not easy to change the World Cup schedule and it’s unlikely to happen. Only BCCI can’t change schedule, teams, ICC, all involved," said the 63-year-old.

#ICYMI:This is what Rajeev Shukla said when I asked him on back to back matches concern in Hyderabad. This interaction happened during the UPT20 launch event in Lucknow. #CricketTwitter https://t.co/GrL27JWaaI — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) August 20, 2023

Given Pakistan’s participation in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, security will be beefed up as the Men in Green will be playing in India for the first time since 2016.

Babar Azam’s men will be in Hyderabad for a long time, India’s neighbours will play two warm-up games alongside their group-stage clash against Sri Lanka.