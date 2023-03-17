Rajinikanth Attends India vs Australia 1st ODI in Mumbai, Fans Call Him 'Lucky Charm'

Superstar Rajinikanth was spotted at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the opening ODI match between India and Australia on Friday, March 17.

Rajinikanth was invited by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to attend the opening encounter of the series and Thalaiva accepted the request gleefully. The legendary actor was seen in the stands along with MCA president Amol Kale.

The duo was spotted chatting during the first ODI in Mumbai. The official Twitter handle of MCA also shared photos of Rajinikanth witnessing the first ODI match between the two bitter rivals.

“Thalaiva in the house. The President of Mumbai Cricket Association, Amol Kale in conversation with the superstar Rajinikanth during India vs Australia game at the Wankhede,” the tweet read.

Rajinikanth watching the India Vs Australia 1st ODI at the Wankhede stadium. pic.twitter.com/vT9jnjkffp— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 17, 2023

Needless to say, the photos went viral in no time as fans and followers of the game went gaga over Rajinikanth’s presence at the Wankhede Stadium.

Here are some reactions:

One Twitter user expressed his optimism and wrote, “2011 World Cup final- Rajnikanth was present at the Wankhede, India won. So, India will win today.”

2011 World Cup Final. Rajnikanth was present in Wankhede, India won. So India will win today.— Arindam (@arindam830) March 17, 2023

Another person voiced a similar opinion and expressed his love for Rajinikanth. “Thalaiva, lucky charm and Team India are going to win today,” the tweet read.

Thalaivaaaaaaaaa ❤️ Lucky charm and IND going to win today 💙— Karthikeyan Prabhakar (@Karthik04971992) March 17, 2023

A certain social media user commented, “Rajinikanth mostly visit temples but he chose to visit Wankhede Stadium to see the god of cricket- Virat Kohli.”

Rajinikanth Mostly visit temples , but he choose to visit wankhede stadium to see GOD of Cricket Virat kohli— VISWA (@Ron_W_easlyy) March 17, 2023

“We are waiting for picture of superstar with Virat Kohli, make it happen! They never had pic together,” read another comment.

We are waiting for pic of Superstar with #ViratKohli make it happen! They never had pic together.— Roger_Virat (@RogerVirat) March 17, 2023

On the work front, Rajinikanth’s next movie will be director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer. The legendary actor will play the role of jailer - Muthivel Pandian. The crime thriller is scheduled to hit the theatres later this year.

Coming back to on-field developments, the three-match ODI series between India and Australia is expected to help both sides in preparing for the 50-over World Cup slated to take place in India later this year.

Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first in the first ODI. The decision did pay off as the Steven Smith-led side folded for a lowly 188.

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh emerged as his side’s highest scorer with 81. Indian pacers Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets each to gain an upper hand for the hosts.

