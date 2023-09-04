Rakheem Cornwall Does 'Mic Drop' Celebration as he Scores his maiden Ton in CPL

The giant West Indian all-rounder, Rakheem Cornwall set the Kensington Oval on fire as he managed to score his first T20 ton in the Carribean Premier League. Cornwall representing the Barbados Royals, opened the innings with Kyle Mayers as they were set a target of 220 runs by the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Cornwall opened the batting and opened the proceedings as he looked to be aggressive from the start but after the loss of both Kyler Mayers and Laurie Evans, it was Cornwall and Rovman Powell who managed to lead the side to a massive victory.

In his innings, Cornwall managed to score four boundaries and 12 sixes in his innings.

Cornwall has always grabbed the spotlight for his massive size and weight. But he used his physique to his advantage as he managed to clobber 12 sixes in the games. He is known as a power hitter but lacks the stamina to last a long inning.

Cornwall defied the odds and managed to chase the mammoth target of 200 runs within 18.1 overs.

Cornwall emulated English batting star, Joe Root who also used the ‘mic drop’ celebration. He is currently the third-highest run-scorer in this season of the CPL. He scored 175 runs in 6 innings averaging at 35.

Another interesting fact to note is that he has scored 10 fours and 19 sixes in this tournament which means, 154 off his total runs have come off boundaries or sixes.

Despite his massive size, it is his power hitting that is being valued for him to be kept in the side. However, he is yet to make an appearance in the limited overs side despite playing in 10 Tests for the West Indies. Maybe we could see the big man in maroon soon and witness his power-hitting with the white ball.

He also has the ability to bowl spin well being in the Test side for the West Indies when India was touring.

Cornwall, along with the Barbados Royals will take on the Trinbago Knight Riders on September 7 at the Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad.