"Want to Marry Him..': Ex-PCB Chief Ramiz Raja's Bizarre Remark on Babar Azam Takes Internet by Storm | WATCH

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is firing on all cylinders and is currently undergoing a purple patch ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 which is scheduled to start later this month. Azam has travelled to Sri Lanka where nine matches of Asia Cup will be taking place. The Pakistan skipper has been in surreal form while plying his trade for Colombo Strikers.

In the past four innings, the 28-year-old has amassed scores of 7, 59, 41 and he also smashed a century during his franchise’s latest outing against Galle Titans on Monday.

The Pakistan captain smashed 104 off just 59 balls with his knock comprising of 8 fours and 5 sixes. Courtesy of Babar’s heroics, the Strikers were able to complete a blockbuster chase of 189 runs on the second last ball of the game taking home a thrilling victory.

Courtesy of his heroics with the bat, the swashbuckling batter earned plenty of praise from former Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja, however, in excitement, Raja came up with a rather bizarre remark while commentating on the game.

Once Babar completed his fifty, Raja got overjoyed and came up with a cringeworthy remark to say the least, talking about ‘marrying’ Babar.

Watch Ramiz Raja’s bizarre remark on Babar Azam:

“Fifty in security, class and quality. Calmness. He is your guy in such a situation. He can bat deep in the innings. I absolutely love him… Yeah, want to marry him," Raja was heard saying while calling the game.

Shortly after the former PCB chief’s remark caught the eyes of fans, it has gone crazy viral on social media.

As if that wasn’t enough, throughout the inning, Raja continued to sing praises of the Pakistan captain making a few more eyebrow-raising claims such as “Babar is the Rolls-Royce of batting," as well as “the whole of Pakistan switched on their TV sets to see their captain Babar Azam."

In the process of his latest blistering knock, Babar also equalled a massive T20 record currently held by Chris Gayle, as he became only the second batsman after the ‘Universe boss’ to smash 10 T20 centuries. In total Gayle has the number of centuries in the shortest format at 22, but Babar still has plenty of time to try and go past the West Indies legend’s tally.