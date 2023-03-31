‘The Magician’: Twitter Bows Down to Rashid Khan for Removing Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes in IPL 2023 Opener

Rashid Khan spinning a web around the world-class batters is always a treat to watch. His bowling variations are not easy for everyone to read and react to accordingly. The leg-spinner is well-versed in making the batters dance to his tunes and he did the same thing during the electrifying IPL 2023 opener between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Match no. 1 Live Score

Rashid excelled in troubling the two ace overseas CSK all-rounders Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes. Both the Englishmen had a tough time playing the Afghan spinner and ultimately, ended up succumbing to his vicious leg spin.

Right before the conclusion of the Powerplay, Rashid bowled a googly around the off-stump, luring Moeen Ali to move down the track and heave it big. But in doing so, the Englishman was beaten in the flight and got a feather of an outside edge and Wriddhiman Saha took the catch.

In the eighth over, Rashid got the better of Ben Stokes with another googly that spun in sharply and took the edge of the English all-rounder’s willow as he looked to cut off the back foot. Once again Saha showcased his excellent glovework and took another great catch.

Rashid’s heroics also set social media ablaze as the netizens were left astounded. They came up with appreciation posts to hail the Afghanistan leg-spinner. Here’s how they reacted:

In a fortnight Rashid Khan has won Lahore a PSL title, Afghanistan a T20I series against Pakistan and now doing his tricks in the IPL opener. A champion player indeed. One person who has seen him in the flesh in these two weeks is the commentator Simon Doull.— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 31, 2023

Thala hiding in dressing room in fear of Rashid Khan pic.twitter.com/ruSuTkYMcw— ẞ (@PackedBishh) March 31, 2023

Unstoppable Rashid Khan - gets Ben Stokes. Massive wicket! pic.twitter.com/sEDwNd1UuJ— Thambiraj Gounder (@ShreeThambiraj) March 31, 2023

Rashid Khan gets Moeen Ali & Ben Stokes.The Number 1 bowler in T20 on show. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 31, 2023

Rashid khan - No1 T20I bowler in the world #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/r17MvalD0q— Viru Jain (@cricaddict_18) March 31, 2023

Earlier, Mohammad Shami castled CSK opener Devon Conway to complete 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The dismissal helped Shami surpass South African pacer Kagiso Rabada on the list of the highest wicket-takers in the IPL. The Indian fast bowler has now become the 19th bowler in the league to complete a century of wickets. Moreover, he is the 15th Indian player to pick 100 or more wickets in the tournament.

Earlier, GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against the MS Dhoni-led CSK. On the other hand, Dhoni said that CSK will have four overseas players – Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Mitchell Santner and Devon Conway while Maharashtra bowling-allrounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar made his IPL debut.

