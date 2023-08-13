Ex-Pak Cricketer on Why India Couldn’t Win ICC Title: ‘Kohli was Sacked, Players were Thrown Here & There’

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif has made staggering remarks on the Indian team management, highlighting their drought of ICC titles in past 10 years. Team India has been a reckoning force in world cricket but it’s also a fact that it has not been able to win an ICC title in the past decade. The team featured in as many as 9 world events since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013 but couldn’t manage to add another silverware to the cabinet. Rohit Sharma & Co will once again try out their lucks when they compete in the forthcoming ICC World Cup 2023 after fighting for the title in the Asia Cup, beginning later this month

Speaking in his latest YouTube Video, Latif stated that the internal issues in the Indian cricket team have restricted it from winning an ICC trophy in the past 10 years. The former cricketer cited Kohli’s sacking as captain and India’s top-order crisis as other reasons behind their continuous failure in world events.

“Virat Kohli had a direction and wanted to win, but he was sacked. The team couldn’t perform due to internal issues. They couldn’t perform in ICC tournaments because, maybe, the captain didn’t get the desired players. Or maybe he got it, but they weren’t used. Now, there are two big events – Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and the World Cup at home. Their team is still pretty good, they will get a no.4,” Latif said.

“The problem begins when the top-3 get dismissed quickly. If the top-3 batters play out the 25-30 overs, they will win easily. Their issue is the top-3 isn’t performing how it used to. They could’ve brought back Shikhar Dhawan. You had made him captain less than a year ago during a tour. You had players, you threw them here and there.”

India have begun their preparation for the mega ICC event, starting October 5 in Ahmedabad. Rohit & Co recently played a 3-match ODI series against the West Indies and won it 2-1. The team will return to action on September 2 when it takes on Pakistan in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.