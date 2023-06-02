'Have a Feeling India Might Just go With...': Ravi Shastri on Choice Between Ishan Kishan And KS Bharat For WTC Final

Former head coach Ravi Shastri has picked his best combination for India’s XI for the mega World Test Championship final against Australia next week. The Indian team has a tough task ahead of the highly-anticipated clash at the Oval amidst the injury crises in the camp. The Asian Giants will be without Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

The majority of Indian players have returned from the Indian Premier League, they have to switch their red-ball mode as early as possible as the WTC final will start from June 7.

Shastri, who was the head coach of the Indian team when it last played the WTC Final, said that the Asian Giants have to pick the team considering the conditions.

The 61-year-old has picked his 12-member Indian side for the mega clash as he chose the ideal batting and bowling combination.

“When you look at the WTC, if I remember from the last time India were in the final, it is very important what you learn from that game. You got to pick a team that suits the conditions. Last time in Southampton the weather was really overcast. Hence I will pick my 12. My 12 is very clear: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara at No. 3, Virat Kohli at 4, Ajinkya Rahane at 5," Ravi Shastri said on Star Sports.

While the legendary cricketer suggested that if India went for two spinners then KS Bharat will get a nod over Ishan Kishan while it will be the opposite if Rohit Sharma goes with four pacers and a spinner in the XI.

“Now the choice has to be between KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan. I have a feeling that India might just go with…depending on who is playing…two spinners are playing may be KS Bharat. But if there are four seamers and one spinner then it will go the other way. Six will be Jadeja, 7 will be Mohammed Shami, 8 will be Mohammed Siraj, 9 will be Shardul Thakur. 11 will be Ravichandran Ashwin and 12 will be Umesh Yadav."