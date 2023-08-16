‘We Lost WC Semi-final to New Zealand, Dhawan was the ‘Missing Man’: Shastri Lauds ‘Amazing IND Player’

The Asia Cup 2023 is at the doorstep and the Indian team looks far from being settled. The return of Jasprit Bumrah has given a hope of having a formidable bowling attack in the tournament but that comprises the last 3-4 slots in the line-up. The rest of the 6-7 spots are to be filled and the management and selectors are still mulling to have the right combination. At the same time, a toss-up is also between Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill for the slot of Rohit Sharma’s opening partner.

Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri has suggested having a total of three left-handers in the line-up. Speaking on Star Sports Network, the former India head coach said he would like to play Ishan Kishan right at the top of the order, as a partner of Rohit Sharma.

“[Shall play Ishan Kishan] at the top of the order, nowhere else. And the others have to be flexible,” Shastri told Star Sports.

“Between Rohit, Virat and Gill… that can be 2, 3, 4,” he added.

Stressing the importance of the left-hand batters in the line-up, Shastri recalled India’s loss in the 2019 World Cup 2023 against New Zealand. He said Shikhar Dhawan was the missing man in the game as India lost and were knocked out. The veteran batter was ruled out of the tournament after injuring his thumb in the game against Australia.

People don’t give credit to what Shikhar Dhawan deserves. That guy was an amazing player. We had a brilliant World Cup in 2019 but we lost the semi-final to New Zealand. He was the missing man there. A left-hander at the top of the order, as opposed to three right-handers, makes a huge difference when the ball is swinging away (swinging in for the right-handers),” he added.

Shastri also said that it’s the job of the selectors to find the right combination an if they find Tilak Varma is the right man, they should have him on the side.

“There are three other positions where I think two left-handers have to come in, apart from the top four you mentioned. Now this is where the selectors’ role comes in because they are watching. They know who’s the guy who’s hot. If Tilak Varma is hot, bring him in. If you think Yashasvi Jaiswal is hot, bring him in,” Ravi Shastri said on Star Sports while discussing India’s possible XI for the ODI World Cup 2023.