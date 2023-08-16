Ravichandran Ashwin Gives MS Dhoni Reference After Hardik Pandya's 'Doesn't Matter' Remark

After a disappointing series loss to the West Indies in the T20I series, India’s T20I Captain, Hardik Pandya is facing the wrath of the Indian fans. Hardik in the post-match interview of the final game had said, “One series here or there doesn’t matter”. Now, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has commented on the situation, saying that he does not agree with Pandya’s idea that T20 World Cup is too far away.

Ashwin was analysing the final T20I match between India and West Indies on his YouTube channel. He quoted former Indian captain, MS Dhoni while advising the young team. “MS Dhoni and a few coaches of mine have said this: ‘When you lose you learn so many things. But people, who learn even when they win, will become champions,” he said.

Ashwin advised Pandya to move forward by learning through his losses and victories.

The veteran spinner said that he does not agree with Hardik that the T20I World Cup is a long time away. Ashwin suggested it is not too early to talk about the T20I World Cup as the event is scheduled for the next year.

Ashwin replied to the fans who bashed the team for losing the series, saying that as a young team going to West Indies, there are difficulties that build up and it is a challenge for any youngster to adapt to that.

He credited the young Indian players who stepped up in the tough conditions and lauded their efforts. He mentioned Surya Kumar Yadav and Tilak Varma for their brilliant innings in the middle order and praised the pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. Ashwin pointed out that India needs to get depth in their batting order which looks to be too shallow at the tail-end.

India lost the T20I series 3-2 after West Indies won the last game in what turned out to be a very one-sided encounter. India’s series loss to West Indies came after 17 years. West Indies, after failing to qualify for the ODI World Cup, can cherish the feat of defeating the NO.1 T20I side. India will now play Ireland next with the returning Jasprit Bumrah who will be leading the Indian side with Hardik Pandya being rested before the Asia Cup.