Ravichandran Ashwin Attends India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Game in Chennai | WATCH

Star India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was seen attending India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy Hockey clash on Thursday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. It was India’s final group game and the Harmanpreet Singh-led unit thrashed their neighbours 4-0, eliminating them from the tournament.

Ashwin was seen standing alongside the players of India and Pakistan before the start of the match while the national anthems were played as he stood alongside Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. He then shook hands with players from both sides and wished them good luck.

Afterwards, the star spinner was seen seated in the stands along with many other dignitaries as he cheered for India.

The legendary spin wizard took out time to attend the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan showing that he remains a ‘true sport lover’.

Watch Ravichandran Ashwin attends India vs Pakistan ACT hockey clash:

Under the captaincy of Harmanpreet, India’s hockey team has remained unbeaten at the Asian Champions Trophy so far. The Men in Blue kick-started their journey in the tournament by handing neighbours China a 7-2 thrashing before they were held to a draw by a spirited Japanese team.

Despite the setback, India responded with another stunning 5-0 thrashing of Malaysia which was followed by another star-studded display against Pakistan which sent the PAK team crashing out of the Asian Champions Trophy.

India on the other hand sealed their berth for the semifinals and remain the only undefeated side in the tournament. The Men in Blue are set to square off against Japan in the final four.

Talking about Ashwin, the off-spinner played a key role for India in the Test series win over West Indies after which he returned to the Indian shores and featured in the TNCA Division 1 matches as he picked up six wickets giving away 74 runs in the first innings against India Pistons recently.

Ashwin isn’t the only cricketer who has attended India’s games in other sports, recently Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal were also spotted cheering for Sunil Chettri-led Indian team in the SAFF Championship in Bengaluru.