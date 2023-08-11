Ravichandran Ashwin Receives Special Gift From Tamil Nadu CM Before India vs Pakistan Hockey Match

Star Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin never refrains from showing his support for Indian sports. On August 9, the Indian hockey team took on Pakistan in their final group fixture of the Asian Champions Trophy and Ashwin was one of the chief guests to attend the high-octane clash.

Apart from the celebrity cricketer, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin also marked their presence at Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium, where the match was held. After being felicitated by Stalin, Ashwin stood alongside the Indian players to sing the national anthem and stayed at the stadium throughout the game to cheer for the Men in Blue.

ALSO READ| Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey Want to Leave Delhi; NOC Request Reaches DDCA | EXCLUSIVE

Sharing his experience of the day, Ravichandran Ashwin dropped a post on Instagram, with the caption reading, “Had a wonderful time at the Asian Champions Trophy alongside the honourable Chief minister MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin.”

In one of the photographs attached to the post, Ashwin was seen smilingly posing with the Tamil Nadu CM, while holding a miniature of the tournament’s mascot, Bomman, which resembles Lord Ganesha. Ashwin also received a tiny hockey stick as a memento gift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashwin (@rashwin99)

The comment section of Ashwin’s post underlined how much respect the people of Tamil Nadu hold for the Indian spinner. According to a fan, Ashwin is the most deserving candidate to become the next sports minister of the state, replacing Udhayanidhi Stalin. A fan believes Ashwin will surely be “A wonderful cricket expert and a good commentator” after folding up his cricket career.

ALSO READ| ‘Jadeja Also Not Playing, You Didn’t Ask About Him?’: Rohit on Why He & Kohli Are Away from T20Is

Looking at the on-field actions, the Indian hockey team prevailed in the much-anticipated clash, notching up a commanding 4-0 win to knock Pakistan out of the tournament. Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh led the victory from the front, striking the net twice. Jugraj Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored the other two goals for the hosts. India will square off against Japan in the semi-final of the Asian Champions Trophy on August 11 in Chennai.

As far as Ravichandran Ashwin’s cricketing career is concerned, the veteran spinner last time represented India in a Test series in West Indies. In two Tests against the Caribbean side, Ashwin grabbed as many as 15 wickets including a 7-wicket haul during the hosts’ second innings in the first match.