Back From West Indies Tour, R Ashwin Turns Out for Mylapore Recreation Club in TNCA 1st Division

Having just returned from the tour of West Indies, Indian offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin has resumed playing competitive cricket, this time for Mylapore Recreation Club A in the Raja of Palayampatti Shield, a first-division tournament of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).

The match against Young Stars Cricket Club is underway at the SSN College Cricket Ground in Chennai.

Young Stars have elected to bat first in the game after winning the toss.

Ashwin is one of those rare high profile India stars who are still actively involved in domestic cricket despite spending a significant period in the global circuit.

Since making his international debut in 2010, Ashwin has come a long way, representing India in 272 games across all formats. The seasoned cricketer, however, continues to make his appearance in first-class tournaments whenever he can.

Considering his rich experience, Ashwin may have nothing much to take from such competitions but his company certainly will help youngsters gain confidence and improve their game as they learn from the master himself.

Under the captaincy of Ashwin, Mylapore Recreation Club A won their maiden first-division title last season.

He was not there for the majority of the tournament but made sure of being available in the knockout games after playing the IPL 2022 final for Rajasthan Royals.

In the summit clash, Ashwin-led MRC A beat Vijay CC on the basis of their first-innings lead.

He showed his dominance in the recently concluded two-match Test series against West Indies.

In the opening game, the Indian off spinner picked up 12 wickets in the match and helped India win the match by an innings and 141 runs.

His form continued in the second Test, which was washed out due to heavy showers in Trinidad. Before the match was called off, Ashwin had already bagged three wickets.

Ashwin is a few steps away from entering the 500-wicket club in Test cricket. The 36-year-old has so far donned the whites for India in 94 Tests and has grabbed 489 wickets at a stunning average of 23.66.