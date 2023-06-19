‘Forever Crush’: Indian All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja Posts Photos With Black Stallion

After taking part in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, Ravindra Jadeja is currently spending some quality time. In his latest post, the star India all-rounder can be seen enjoying a much-needed time off.

Jadeja uploaded a couple of pictures in which he is seen along with a beautiful black horse. “Forever crush,” Jadeja wrote in the caption along with a red heart emoji and a horse emoji. In the third picture, Jadeja looks quite sharp, yet calm at the same time while sitting on a folding iron bed.

The post went viral in no time garnering more than 22K likes. The fans, quite understandably, loved seeing Ravindra Jadeja.“True gentleman, Sir Ravindra Jadeja, please spend some quality good time before the West Indies tour get ready, all-rounder match winner for India. Happy Father’s Day,” wrote one Twitter user.

True gentleman, Sir Ravindra Jadeja, please spend some quality good time before the West Indies tour get ready all-rounder match winner for India. happy Father’s Day— Arvind Raghava (@ArvindRaghava5) June 18, 2023

Another person thanked Ravindra Jadeja for winning the final game against Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Bro thank you for that magnificent finishing . Forever grateful.— (@Vidyadhar_R) June 18, 2023

Jadeja enjoyed a successful IPL season, lifting the trophy in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey this year. This was a crucial piece of silverware in CSK’s trophy cabinet.

The IPL 2023 triumph helped them level Mumbai Indians’ record of winning the title five times.

With 10 runs to score off the last two balls, Jadeja took it upon himself to pull off the match-winning knock. His heroics, including a six and a four in the last two balls of the summit clash, guided MS Dhoni’s men to their fifth IPL trophy.

Internationally, however, it was more of a lacklustre performance from Jadeja as India crumbled in the WTC final against Australia. Rohit Sharma’s men failed to win their maiden WTC title after conceding a 209-run defeat.

Jadeja managed to score 48 runs in the final against the Pat Cummins-led side. Jadeja did pick up four wickets across the two innings but it just did not seem to make much of a difference as Australia ran away with the WTC title.

With the West Indies tour soon around the corner, it would be interesting to see if the Indian Cricket Team will recover from their recent disappointments.