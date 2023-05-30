'Ravindra Jadeja Has Done Something Only...': Suresh Raina Hails Star All-rounder For Clinching 5th IPL Title For CSK

Former Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina heaped praise on Ravindra Jadeja after he guided CSK to their fifth Indian Premier League title on Tuesday. Jadeja stood tall at Narendra Modi Stadium and against all the odds he sealed the win for Chennai Super Kings. The equation for the Yellow Army was to get 10 runs from the last deliveries and Mohit Sharma was right on the money on his first four balls. Jadeja held his nerves and smashed the fifth ball of the final ball for a six straight down the ground and then followed it up with a four on the fine leg to help CSK clinch their fifth IPL title.

Jadeja’s final shot got a huge pop from the crowd at Narendra Modi Stadium as CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni lifted him in the air and turned emotional which was also the case for several CSK fans.

Raina heaped praise on the star CSK all-rounder and said he was happy for Jadeja that he managed to hit the winning shot for the side.

“I am very happy that Ravindra Jadeja got to hit the winning shot. The way he has been wanting to help the team to wins, hitting a six and a four after amazing dot balls from Mohit Sharma. I think this was sensational," Raina said on JioCinema.

Raina, who himself is an IPL great, said that Jadeja did something which only he could have pulled off.

“You could see MS Dhoni hugging Jadeja in the dressing room. This is a massive moment, all of India was cheering them on. JioCinema was covering them, even the ground was yellow. Ravindra Jadeja has done something only sir Ravi Jadeja would!," he added.

Rain also posted a couple of posts on social media after Chennai’s triumph.

Chennai Super Kings have done it again. What a nail biting yet brilliant finale of the season it was. Congratulations to the yellow army on their fifth IPL title 🏆 Brilliance is the word for their team work 👏🏼@chennaiIPL#CSK #IPL2023 #Champions #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/qLq2gYaIKz— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 29, 2023

So so proud to have been part of this one giant family called CSK! The victory is a culmination of a splendid journey. Many more to come. #GTvsCSK pic.twitter.com/zzTzEkefbq— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 29, 2023

