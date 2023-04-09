'Ravindra Jadeja is a Superhero': Gavaskar, Harbhajan Heap Massive Praise on CSK All-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday put up a great show on the field when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 12 at Wankhede stadium. The southpaw was brilliant in the execution of his plans as he claimed the prized scalps of Ishan Kishan (32), Cameron Green (12), and Tilak Varma (22) to break Mumbai Indians back. Later, Ajinkya Rahane then slammed the fastest fifty of the season, off 19 deliveries, as CSK thrashed arch-rivals in their own den by seven wickets on Saturday night.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

But above all, what entertained the most was Jadeja’s reflex catch to dismiss Cameron Green. The Aussie batter tried taking on Jadeja but he could only smash the ball down the line as the Indian all-rounder perfectly executed a caught and bowled.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Former India captain and batting great said Jadeja is absolutely fearless like his captain MS Dhoni, saying that no matter how much one praises the star all-rounder, it is always less.

“Like his captain, Jadeja is absolutely fearless. Green’s catch is like making a possibility out of the improbable. No matter how much you praise this player, it is less," Gavaskar told Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster of IPL.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh called Jadeja a ‘superhero.’

“Ravindra Jadeja is a superhero in the true sense. He can turn the match in his team’s favour anytime with the ball or the bat. Not everyone can take the catch he took of Cameron Green. He is such a special player,” said Harbhajan.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Meanwhile, former India coach and noted commentator Ravi Shastri lauded Dhoni, saying that the CSK skipper had every trick up his sleeve as he assessed the pitch well.

“MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner and Jadeja against Mumbai Indians batters. He knew that on such wickets these two can turn the tide, and that is why he showed more confidence in them,” said Shastri.

Four-time champions CSK will face Rajasthan Royals in their next IPL 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here