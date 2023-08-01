'Only Chance to Experiment': Jadeja Defends Resting Rohit, Kohli; Says Asia Cup Combinations Decided

Team India had the upper hand in the ODI series after easily winning the series opener. A 1-0 lead let the experiment with the combination and test their bench strength, given the Asia Cup and World Cup 2023 are around the corner. Thus, the management took a bold step which saw Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma getting benched for the second ODI and the likes of Sanju Samson and Axar Patel were given opportunities.

But the results were not favourable at all as the visitors were bowled out for 181 after being asked to bat first. In reply, Shai Hope led the chase with a gritty half-century and handed a series-levelling 6-wicket win to his team.

India’s failure in Barbados questioned the team’s strategy going forward. But all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja backed the changes made in the previous encounter. Addressing the media ahead of the third ODI, he said the ongoing series is the only opportunity to experiment with the team combination before they head into the Asia Cup and World Cup.

“This is the series before Asia Cup and World Cup, where we can experiment, we can try out new combinations. Once we will go to play Asia Cup and World Cup, we won’t be able to experiment with anything. It’s a good thing that we will get the idea about what is team’s balance, strengths and weaknesses,” he told reporters ahead of the series decider.

Jadeja further stated the team management in their mind knows what the playing XI is going to be.

“Captain and team management know what combination they are going to play. There is no confusion at all. We didn’t lose the match because of the experiments, sometimes the condition also matters. In my opinion, one loss is not going to create any confusion or doubt. We have already decided what is going to be the combination in the Asia Cup,” said Jadeja.

The all-rounder said the loss in the second ODI doesn’t hamper the team’s confidence as they are looking forward to bouncing back in the final face-off.

“We were not disappointed with the loss. We are trying different combinations. We can try different batsmen at different positions. This is the series where we can afford to chop and change. We are not worried about one loss, we are trying to get the best out of our players,” he said.

“We are very confident. We lost the second ODI, but it’s okay. It can happen. We are definitely going to play our best cricket,” he added.