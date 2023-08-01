'There is no Personal Agenda': Ravindra Jadeja Reacts to Kapil Dev's 'India Players Arrogant' Remark

Flamboyant India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has reacted to legendary World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev’s comments as he earlier said that the current Indian players have become arrogant. Dev suggested that with too much money involved in the game, the players have become arrogant.

Dev, who is very vocal about his views and opinions, grabbed the eyeballs after his big remark on the Indian players.

“Sometimes, when too much money comes, arrogance comes. These cricketers, they feel they know everything,” Kapil Dev said.

However, Jadeja completely denied it ahead of the third ODI between India and West Indies. The star all-rounder expressed his disagreement with humility and said that the former players have the right to share their opinions but stated that there isn’t any arrogance in the Indian team.

“I don’t know when he has said this. I don’t search these things on social media. See everyone has their own opinion. Ex-player have full right to share his opinion, but I don’t think there is not any arrogance in this team,” Jadeja told reporters ahead of the series decider.

Jadeja said that the players are giving their 100 per cent on the field as no one is taking anything for granted when it comes to performing for the team.

“Everyone is enjoying their cricket and everyone are hardworking. No one has taken anything for granted. They are giving their 100 per cent," he added.

Talking about criticism from Dev, Jadeja further said that there is not any personal agenda on the side as such comments from ex-players come after India lose any match.

“Such comments generally come when Indian team lost a match. This is a good bunch of boys, this is a good group. We are representing India and that is our main aim, there is no personal agenda,” he added.

India suffered a crushing 6-wicket defeat against West Indies in the second ODI in the absence of senior stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. However, the duo is expected to return to their playing XI for the series decider in Trinidad. It will be interesting to see whether Rohit will return as an opener or if India will continue with their experimental approach with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill at the top.