RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell Flies ChildhoodFriends to Give Them ‘Indian’ Experience

Glenn Maxwell is all of these — an incredible cricketer, an exceptional team man, and a great husband. Now, Maxwell showcases a side of his that people have rarely seen before— being a wonderful friend for life.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder has brought four of his childhood friends from Australia to give them a feel of the RCB life and India in general.

Anthony Davies is a mechanical plumber, Brendon Walsh and Nathan Walsh are teachers while Aaron Daniels is an electrician and the quartet is in Bengaluru, soaking in the unmatched cricketing atmosphere that RCB as a team as to offer.

Their bonding with Maxwell goes over two decades back.

So, how did it all start? Let’s listen to Brendon Walsh.

“We were probably 11-12 years old, playing some junior representative cricket and Glenn even at that age was incredible, he is an incredible talent. I really enjoyed his energy and positive attitude and we really got connected from an early age then Nathan, my younger brother, naturally became part of that group. Anthony, Aaron, and I went together to the High School and through my connection, they met Glenn as well, and from 15-16 this cricket group has been friends for life,” said Brendon Walsh, childhood fired of Maxwell.

Maxi isn’t just a great cricketer and a wonderful team man, he’s one incredible friend too! @GMaxi_32 got four of his childhood friends along for the #IPL and we spoke to them about the RCB Experience, on @hombalefilms brings to you RCB 12th Man TV. #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/r0HhweUBJR— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 13, 2023

Maxwell has a deeper thought going behind flying in his mates from Down Under, “I can only tell so much to these guys what it is to experience Cricket in India. I think this is my 27th or 28th time in India and I can only tell so much about life here but them experiencing it in person surely will be very special and will stay with them for a long,” said Maxwell.

But then friends will always have some unknown secret to reveal. Hear this one about Maxwell.

“Maxi loves his golf but this one shot scares the daylight out of him -the 16-metre chip shot, it is not a full swing, as it is a half-swing and he needs to go with soft hands and I have never seen his knees wobble more,” said Walsh.

