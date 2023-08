The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower as their head coach for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The announcement was made on Friday morning, minutes after the franchise confirmed parting ways with former coach Sanjay Bangar and Director of Cricket Operations, Mike Hesson.

In a heartwarming post, the RCB welcomed Flower who has been a renowned coach not just in IPL but also in the international circuit.

