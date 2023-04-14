RCB vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Captain, Probable XIs, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 3:30 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore are gearing up to take on Delhi Capitals at their home in their next appearance of IPL 2023.

The eagerly anticipated clash is slated to be held on April 15 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB suffered a close one-wicket defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants in their last match.

Meanwhile, DC are still awaiting their first victory of the tournament. Their batting needs improvement with captain David Warner and allrounder Axar Patel the only two positives for them.

They will have to fix the issues quickly to find the winning momentum.

Following four consecutive losses, the Capitals are now occupying the bottom place in the league table.

RCB vs DC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL match.

RCB vs DC Live Streaming

The IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

RCB vs DC Match Details

The RCB vs DC IPL match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, April 15 at 3:30 pm IST.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Philip Salt

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli, David Warner, Philip Salt, Faf du Plessis

Allrounders: Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav

RCB vs DC Probable XIs

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

DC Probable XI: Philip Salt, David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

RCB vs DC Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Wayne Parnell, Vyshak Vijay Kumar

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel

