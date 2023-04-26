RCB vs KKR: Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy XI Captain, Vice-captain For Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim to enter into the top four of the IPL 2023 points table when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their latest challenge of the season.

The high-intensity face-off is slated to take place on April 26 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Knight Riders will be eager to get back on the winning track after their 49-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings in the last game.

Their bowlers had a nightmarish outing with Chennai putting up a mammoth 235 runs on the board.

RCB, on the other hand, are coming off a big win as they outclassed high-flying Rajasthan Royals in the previous game. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell once again lit up the show with their big-hitting prowess. The bowling department, especially the pacers, also performed well as they successfully defended 189 runs on the batting-friendly surface of Bengaluru.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: David Wiese

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Venkatesh Iyer, Jason Roy, Virat Kohli

Allrounders: David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy

RCB vs KKR Probable XIs

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

KKR Probable XI: N Jagadeesan (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (C), Jason Roy, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma

RCB vs KKR Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Wayne Parnell, Vyshak Vijay Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy

