RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy XI, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim to get back to winning ways when they take the field against an in-form Lucknow Super Giants side on Monday. IPL 2023 clash between the two IPL franchises is scheduled to take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Faf du Plessis-led RCB kicked off their campaign with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. Bangalore, however, had to suffer a big defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders. They have two points from as many matches.

Meanwhile, Lucknow have won two of their first three matches so far. The KL Rahul-led franchise will be hoping for their third victory vs RCB.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be played on Monday, April 10.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Krunal Pandya

Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep

RCB vs LSG Probable XIs

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Akash Deep

LSG Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Romario Shepeherd, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni

RCB vs LSG Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

