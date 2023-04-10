'RCB Middle Order Looks Weak': Former IPL Coach Explains How LSG Can Dominate Faf du Pelssis & Co in Bengaluru

After facing a crushing defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) return home for their next fixture. The Faf du Plessis side is set to host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and will definitely look to learn from the mistakes and continue their winning momentum in front of a packed M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The RCB look strong on paper but on most occasions, it all comes down to the individual brilliance of a few. Virat Kohli and du Plessis have been the backbone of their batting unit so far. Former India captain and batting great, Sunil Gavaskar feels that other members of the RCB camp need to pull up their socks and share the responsibilities.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar said Kohli will definitely root for scoring big in every game but will also require the support of other batters in the side.

“This year RCB are banking on Kohli. If he plays well in every match, then the chance of RCB winning increases. Virat is one of the biggest superstars; not only RCB but fans of every team would want to see runs coming out of his bat. But other players in the team will have to lift their game and share the load,” Gavaskar said.

Meanwhile, former Australia cricketer Tom Moody also stated that the RCB side looks overly dependent upon Kohli and Faf, which is never a good sign for any team in a competition like IPL.

“To me, RCB’s middle order looks weak, and teams will aim to take advantage of this fact and pick up the wickets of Kohli and Faf early. If the opposition teams manage to take a couple of wickets in the powerplays, they’ll be (very much) in the game against RCB,” Moody concluded.

The Faf du Plessis led-side are currently placed seventh on the points table with one win, which came against Mumbai Indians in their previous home game. They currently have a negative net run-rate of -1.256.

