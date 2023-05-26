'It is Teams That Win Tournaments..': Tom Moody Feels RCB Over-reliant on Virat Kohli, Du Plessis-Maxwell

Royal Challengers Bangalore are over-reliant on Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell and that’s what hurt them during IPL 2023 season feels former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody. He also felt that the absence of Rajat Patidar, whereas an under-fire campaign from Dinesh Karthik also contributed to RCB’s slump as they narrowly missed out on the IPL 2023 playoffs.

Patidar had been ruled out of the IPL 2023 season due to an injury, whereas Karthik had played a key role as a finisher for his franchise last year but failed to rise to the occasion this season.

Thus, it left too much pressure on Virat Kohli, Du Plessis and Maxwell who did their best but couldn’t carry their side over the line.

Speaking to ESPNCcricinfo, Moody explained how RCB’s batting was exposed by the absence of no big hitters apart from their big three.

“RCB was challenged right from the beginning of the tournament when Patidar was made unavailable, the key figure at number three. It exposed their batting and put an enormous amount of pressure on their big three," said Moody.

The ex-Australian all-rounder added, “The absence of Patidar did put a huge amount of pressure on Kohli, Maxwell and Faf, but they absorbed that pressure and played particularly well."

Karthik’s underwhelming campaign which saw him score just 140 runs in 13 matches is one of the factors why Virat and Du Plessis as well as Maxwell had to do the bulk of the scoring.

“The other aspect of their batting was that they didn’t seem to have the power or the finishers down the order at six and seven, which a lot of teams have had. DK (Dinesh Karthik) has done that successfully in the past, but he didn’t have a season like he has done in the recent past," added Moddy.

“You can’t just rely on a handful of individuals to win a tournament. It is teams that win tournaments. You get individuals that will win games, it is a classic sort of cliche. That is a perfect example of where RCB are at. They had a few individuals that could step up and blow a game away. But they had too many missing parts," he stated further.

Following their defeat to Gujarat Titans, RCB could only make it up to 14 points whereas Mumbai Indians’ victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on the last day of the league stage meant that Rohit Sharma’s side pipped Du Plessis’ forces.