'Wish them all the Very Best in Life': RCB Part Ways with Mike Hesson, Sanjay Bangar Ahead of IPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have parted ways with their Director of Cricket Operations, Mike Hesson, and the team’s head coach, Sanjay Bangar. Last month, it was learned that their contracts were under review following another unsuccessful IPL season that saw the RCB finishing 6th on the points table. However, on Friday morning, the franchise confirmed the end of their tenures through a social media post.

Taking to their official handles, the RCB thanked Hesson and Bangar for their ‘commendable work’ in the past four years during which they handed opportunities to several capped and uncapped youngsters.

“We thank Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar for their commendable work during their stints as Director of Cricket Operations and Head Coach of RCB,” the franchise wrote on Twitter.

“Their professionalism and work ethics have always been held in high regard. A number of youngsters were given a platform to learn and succeed in the last four years.

“As their terms ends, we wish Mike and Sanjay all the very best in life,” the franchise added.

— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 4, 2023

The contracts of Bangar and Hesson were up for renewal in September and RCB had already indicated that their performances were being reviewed before coming to a decision. Last month, the franchise released a statement that read, “Their contract with RCB is still intact. The team is still in the process of review. We will come back if any announcement is made.”

Despite not winning an IPL title, the side had a decent run under Hesson’s tenure as coach and then as director of cricket.

In 2020, Hesson was in charge and guided RCB to a fourth in the league but lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator. The next season, RCB finished third but yet again lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

In IPL 2022, RCB found themselves in the playoffs yet again by finishing fourth in the season but lost Qualifier 2 to the Rajasthan Royals. In the most recent season, however, the side did not manage to make it to the playoffs.

It’s to be noted that former RCB captain and team icon Virat Kohli shares a great camaraderie with both Hesson and Bangar. The ace batter also stepped down as franchise captain after IPL 2021 as veteran Proteas batter Faf du Plessis took over the charge from the 2022 edition.