RCB Playing XI IPL 2023: Pick Your Strongest Royal Challengers Bangalore Team

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hoping to build on their impressive performance during the last season as they gear up for IPL 2023. RCB held a live event for fans during which they also held their first team practice session and launched new jersey at a packed M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The franchise will only hope their season is as sparkling as the event dubbed ‘RCB Unbox’.

Unlike other franchises, RCB didn’t make a splash at the IPL mini auction last December with Will Jacks being their costliest purchase at the event and unfortunately, he will not be part of the season due to injury. They have roped in a replacement in Michael Bracewell though.

During IPL 2022, RCB won eight and lost six of their 14 matches to finish fourth in the league stage and for the third time in a row, made it to the playoffs. They defeated Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator but lost to Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier.

The hope will be to take a step ahead this time around and seal a maiden title.

Match 1: April 2 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru (7:30 pm IST)

Match 2: April 6- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata (7:30 pm IST)

Match 3: April 10 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Bengaluru (3:30 pm IST)

Match 4: April 15- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru (3:30 pm IST)

Match 5: April 17- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru (7:30 pm IST)

Match 6: April 20 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohali (3:30 pm IST)

Match 7: April 23 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru (3:30 pm IST)

Match 8: April 26 - Royal Challengrs Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru (7:30 pm IST)

Match 9: May 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow (7:30 pm IST)

Match 10: May 6 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi (7:30 pm IST)

Match 11: May 9 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai (7:30 pm IST)

Match 12: May 14 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur (3:30 pm IST)

Match 13: May 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad (7:30 pm IST)

Match 14: May 21 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru (7:30 pm IST)

