RCB Team Preview IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Gunning to Win Elusive Trophy

RCB will hope to end a 15-year-long wait to finally get their hands on the elusive IPL trophy this season. Last year, they made it to the playoffs only to get eliminated a step before the final. Players like Dinesh Karthik, Rajat Patidar and skipper Faf du Plessis were key to Royal Challengers’ run into the playoffs and they will be aiming to repeat those heroics.

Former captain Virat Kohli struggled last year, managing just one fifty-plus total but he’s scored five hundreds (across formats) in the past six months. Allrounders Glenn Maxwell and Wanindu Hasaranga are expected to play a key role, whereas the bowling unit will be strengthened by the addition of Reece Topley.

The Bengaluru-based franchise already boasts of the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood - although an injury could see him miss some games. Patidar is another injury concern, and RCB roped in Michael Bracewell to replace the injured Will Jacks. To sum things up, Du Plessis will be spoilt for choices when it comes to bowling options. They have a good mix of all-rounders as well, however, a lot will be riding on the shoulders of Kohli, Maxwell, Karthik and the captain himself.

How They Fared Last Time

RCB missed out on qualifying for a fourth IPL final by a whisker as they were defeated by Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. With Kohli stepping down as captain of the franchise in 2021, Du Plessis took up the top job and while they lost the opening game to Punjab Kings, they would go on to win three games on the spin. The team finished the league stage in the fourth place, courtesy of some last-gasp inspiring performances from Karthik and Patidar.

In the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants, the Patidar’s century proved to be the difference but they couldn’t go past Sanju Samson’s side in the next outing.

Top Players to Watch Out For

Virat Kohli: Having rediscovered his mojo in the recent months with three centuries this year alone - across formats - Kohli will certainly be the one to watch out for. He’s the highest run-getter in IPL history and has a knack of delivering on the big stage. However, since 2018, he has failed to cross the 500-run barrier and breaching that could be the key. If the 34-year-old can do the bulk of the scoring for RCB it would ease off a lot of pressure on those around him, allowing them to prosper. Judging by the kind of starts he has gotten in 2023, there are promising signs that fans will get to witness the Kohli of the old this season.

Faf du Plessis: He was RCB’s top run-getter last year with 468 runs under his belt. The franchise will be hoping for more of the same from the Proteas legend. Du Plessis opened the innings for RCB, thus setting up a platform for the likes of Karthik and Patidar to build on. With Patidar injured, it will be an increased burden on other star players to take up the mantle upon themselves, more so for the captain who rarely put a foot wrong last year.

Wanindu Hasaranga: The Sri Lankan spin wizard missed out on winning the purple cap by a solitary wicket last season - Hasaranga took 26 wickets while Yuzvendra Chahal pipped him to the prize by accumulating 27 scalps. Overall, the second-highest wicket-taker last year, and with his ability to play some big shots down the order, the 25-year-old has put in some fine performances already in RCB colours.

Strongest Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (C), Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

Full Squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf Du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Schedule

April 2, 2023 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru

April 6, 2023 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata

April 10, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Bengaluru

April 15, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru

April 17, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru

April 20, 2023 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohali

April 23, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru

April 26, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru

May 1, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow

May 6, 2023 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi

May 9, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai

May 14, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur

May 18, 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad

May 21, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru

