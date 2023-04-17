RCB vs CSK Live, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Look to Bounce Back Against Confident Bangalore

Live now
RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: After outsmarting Delhi Capitals last week, the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to host the 4-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in what’s going to be the Southern Derby of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
It will be a special atmosphere at the Chinnaswamy Stadium when the two teams battle to gain momentum after an up-and-down campaign so far. The knee has been troubling Dhoni since the start of the tournament but he has ended up playing all four games so far. Read More
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2023 match no. 24, between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Dhoni was seen limping a bit after the loss to Rajasthan Royals at home earlier this week, raising questions over his availability for the RCB game. Even though Dhoni has been coming out to bat at number eight, he has managed to make an impact and almost took his team over the line in the last-ball finish against the Royals.
The bowling department has been hit by injuries, first, they lost Deepak Chahar and now Sisanda Magala is expected to be out of two weeks at least. Star all-rounder Ben Stokes is likely to regain full fitness by end of the month.
Like CSK, RCB’s middle-order is yet to unlock its potential. Glenn Maxwell has batted at an impressive strike rate but the likes of Shahbaz Ahmed and Mahipal Lomror can do better. After a stellar last season, Dinesh Karthik has underperformed in the finisher’s role and will be itching to change that.
(With PTI Inputs)
