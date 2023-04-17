RCB vs CSK Live, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Look to Bounce Back Against Confident Bangalore

Read more

Dhoni was seen limping a bit after the loss to Rajasthan Royals at home earlier this week, raising questions over his availability for the RCB game. Even though Dhoni has been coming out to bat at number eight, he has managed to make an impact and almost took his team over the line in the last-ball finish against the Royals.

The bowling department has been hit by injuries, first, they lost Deepak Chahar and now Sisanda Magala is expected to be out of two weeks at least. Star all-rounder Ben Stokes is likely to regain full fitness by end of the month.

Like CSK, RCB’s middle-order is yet to unlock its potential. Glenn Maxwell has batted at an impressive strike rate but the likes of Shahbaz Ahmed and Mahipal Lomror can do better. After a stellar last season, Dinesh Karthik has underperformed in the finisher’s role and will be itching to change that.

(With PTI Inputs)

