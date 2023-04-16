Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni Live Streaming, IPL 2023: When And Where to Watch RCB vs CSK on TV And Online

With two wins from their first four games, IPL 2023 season is off to a mixed start for Chennai Super Kings. They have four points to their name.

The MS Dhoni-led side’s two-match winning streak was halted by Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. The four-time IPL winners will now be be aiming to return to winning ways.

In their next match, Chennai will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, April 17. The match between the two franchises will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will take place on April 17, Monday.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match start?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

What are the full squads of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2023?

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell

CSK: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

