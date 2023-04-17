IPL 2023: RCB vs CSK Probable Playing Teams, Head to Head Record

After a close defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday in an IPL 2023 match, Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore hoping to bounce back. The match will take place at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The two teams had last faced each other in May 2022 and Bangalore had emerged victorious in that match by a margin of 13 runs.

Both the teams have played four games each and have had a similar start winning twice and losing twice.

RCB vs CSK Head to Head Record

So far, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings have clashed 30 times in their history. CSK have the better record having won 19 of these meetings while RCB have emerged victorious 10 times - one match produced no result.

Check Out RCB vs CSK Probable XIs

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh

RCB vs CSK Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

