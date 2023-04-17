RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Match 24: Bengaluru Weather Forecast, M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report For IPL 2023

The M Chinnawamy Stadium in Bengaluru is set to host a high-intensity IPL 16 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. The match is slated to be played on April 17 at 7:30 PM IST.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Chennai Super Kings suffered a three-run defeat in their last game against Rajasthan Royals. Their bowling department, especially the spinners, was at its best but the failure to rotate strike in the middle overs cost them dearly.

Chennai fell short in the chase of 176-run target. MS Dhoni and Co will need to address those issues before taking on Bangalore, who have a star-studded bowling attack.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known to be heaven for the batters. While the flat surface will aid in finding a good connection, the shorter boundary will also play a key role.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Pacers can enjoy good spells at the initial stage, bowling with the new ball. The captain will need to use their spinners at the right time to get the benefit. Among 83 IPL matches played at Chepauk, the chasing team has emerged victorious on 46 occasions. So the toss will be important to decide the fate of the match.

Weather Report

The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be clear on April 17. There is no chance of rain being a spoilsport during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. The wind speed will be around 17-21 km/h during the 20-over clash.

The temperature could hover around 19 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 31-38 percent.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

RCB vs CSK Telecast and Live Streaming Details

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here