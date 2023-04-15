RCB vs DC Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Take on Winless Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru

Read more

single point so far this season.

DC began their campaign with a 50-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in their inaugural IPL 2023 game, followed by a six-wicket loss at the hands of Gujarat Titans in their first home game of the season.

Rajasthan Royals were the next side to claim a win over the Delhi Capitals, winning by 57 runs whereas, in their previous outing, Warner and Co came ever so close to winning the match but were beaten by six wickets by Mumbai Indians.

Against RCB, they will be hoping to pick up their first points for the campaign, and assistant coach Ajit Agarkar believed that his side will mount a strong comeback.

“It’s in our hands to turn it around. We’ve got another opportunity in our next match. If we play our best cricket then that should be enough to get us some points. We are trying to help the players rectify their mistakes and also keep the group together as much as possible,” said Agarkar in his pre-match press conference.

RCB on the other hand suffered a dramatic last-gasp defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in their previous game and it was their second defeat in a row. Faf du Plessis’ side began their IPL 2023 season on a promising note having defeated Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets, but they were given a harsh reality check by Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match.

After suffering their first defeat at home against LSG, the Bengaluru-based franchise will hope to make the most of their next two fixtures, including the match against DC which will be played at the Chinnaswamy.

