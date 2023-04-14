RCB vs DC Live Streaming: How to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Delhi Capitals on Saturday in what will be their fourth match of IPL 2023.

DC have lost all four matches that they have played so far while RCB have ended up on the losing side in their last two fixtures. Faf du Plessis-led RCB are a formidable team in their own backyard.

Besides, Virat Kohli loves batting at this venue and will be a a big target for the DC bowlers. For the visitors, the likes of Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman will be the key to their plans.

Additionally, DC captain David Warner will have to play more aggressively right from the start.

Ahead of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, here is all you need to know:

When will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be played on April 15.

Where will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

What time will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals begin?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will begin at 3:30 pm IST on April 15.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

RCB vs DC Full Squads

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Virat Kohli, Reece Topley, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood

DC: David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Phil Salt, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

