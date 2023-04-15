IPL 2023: RCB vs DC Head to Head Record And Probable Playing 11s

The word dreadful comes to mind when summarising the start Delhi Capitals have had to their IPL 2023 campaign so far. After suffering four back-to-back defeats till now, David Warner’s men are languishing at the bottom of the IPL points table.

DC will now be aiming for their first victory of the season when they take the field against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, April 15. The latest IPL 2023 fixture between the two sides will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Meanwhile, RCB are entering the contest after failing to win their last two games.

With one win from three matches in the 16th edition of the IPL, the Faf du Plessis-led side also find themselves in the bottom half of the standings.

Check Out RCB vs DC Probable XIs

RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

DC Probable XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abhishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

RCB vs DC Head to Head Record

The two teams have clashed 27 times so far. RCB have won 16 times while DC have won 10 times while one match produced no result.

RCB vs DC Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad For IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Delhi Capitals Full Squad For IPL 2023: David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here