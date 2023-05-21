RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs and Head-To-Head Records For Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans

In the 70th match of the Indian Premier League 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB, the home team, emerged victorious in their recent encounter against their arch-rivals SRH, taking them one step closer to the IPL playoffs. On the other hand, GT also displayed an impressive performance at home, defeating SRH and securing their qualification for the IPL playoffs.

Virat Kohli smashed a superb century during a crucial run chase for Royal Challengers Bangalore, propelling them to victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The captain, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell have also been in top form and have put RCB one win away from securing a playoffs spot in the IPL with just one more win needed.

Fantasy Player Picks for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans

Faf du Plessis has been in stunning form this season and one a true wicket at the Chinnaswamy, he is expected to take charge once again. He can be the captain of your side for this match.

For Gujarat Titans, Shubman Gill, a player who enjoys pace and bounce, will hold the key at the top of the order. He has looked good all season and considering his form, can be the vice-captain of your fantasy team.

Head To Head Records

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans have faced each other in 2 matches in IPL. Out of these 2 games, Bangalore have won 1 whereas Gujarat Titans have come out victorious on 1 occasion.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-captain: Shubman Gill

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, David Miller

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal

RCB vs GT Probable XIs

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

What are the full squads of Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore For IPL 2023?

RCB vs GT Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma