RCB vs GT Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli Aims to Propel RCB Into Playoffs Against Gujarat Titans Amid Rain Uncertainty

Read more

in the IPL 2023 playoffs race.

Mumbai Indians are also in a three-way race for the playoffs as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad but if RCB win against GT, they will be pretty much guaranteed a place in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants, given their positive net run rate of +0.180.

MI on the hand other will need to win against SRH and do so by a big margin to make it into the final remaining playoffs berth. However, amidst all the chaos between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals will also hope for a miracle if both MI and RCB lose their respective games.

As if all of the aforementioned drama wasn’t enough RCB will be worrying about the weather in Bengaluru which hasn’t been in their favour as just a few hours before the game, there was a hailstorm near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

If RCB’s match against Gujarat Titans gets washed out, Faf du Plessis’ side will only get 1 point which will take them to 15, however, if Mumbai Indians win against SRH, they will reach 16 points and the Bengaluru-based side will be eliminated.

The final day of the IPL 2023 league stage promises plenty of drama, with RCB and MI gunning for the last remaining playoffs berth, Rajasthan Royals hopeful of a miracle, while Pandya’s Gujarat Titans will be looking to spoil the party for the home side.

The three-way race for the IPL playoffs between MI, RCB and RR is very much on, but RCB will also hope that rain doesn’t end up playing spoilsport because they will then be helpless if MI go on and defeat SRH.