RCB vs GT Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli Aims to Propel RCB Into Playoffs Against Gujarat Titans Amid Rain Uncertainty

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 16:37 IST
Bengaluru, India
IPL 2023 RCB VS GT Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Gujarat Titans in a crunch game looking to secure their place in the IPL 2023 playoffs with a win over Hardik Pandya’s side. The defending champions have already qualified for Qualifier 1 wherein they will face Chennai Super Kings, and they will be looking to enter the knockout phase on winning momentum.
RCB come into this fixture after a commanding 8-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad as Virat Kohli smashed his 6th IPL century. The Bengaluru-based franchise know that they need to win the match against Gujarat at any cost to remain alive Read More
Good news for RCB fans, rain has finally stopped in Bengaluru but it’s still cloudy over the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The outfield must be wet, so the match might get delayed. RCB fans will be hoping to get a game, even if it’s a reduced overs match.
Good news: Rain stopped but cloudy in Chinnaswamy stadium. pic.twitter.com/23xN64ra3W
There was a crazy hailstorm near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium not so long ago. Remember, RCB need to win to reach 16 points, if rain plays spoilsport, they will get 1 point and reach 15 and it might not be enough to secure a playoffs spot.
Crazy hailstorm near Chinnaswamy Stadium. pic.twitter.com/gVo1pL15aX
Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma is also in Bengaluru for RCB’s must-win clash against GT but she shared a weather update on Instagram and it’s not looking good for RCB as it is continuing to rain heavily in Bangalore.
Heavy rain in Bangalore. [Anushka Instagram] pic.twitter.com/J5WLG0J8qR
Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Gujarat Titans for the last remaining IPL 2023 playoffs berth but it’s raining hammer and tongs in Bengaluru. Hello and welcome to the live updates of IPL 2023 clash between RCB and GT. Follow this space as we bring to you live updates of Bengaluru weather and buildup to the blockbuster RCB vs GT clash.
Mumbai Indians are also in a three-way race for the playoffs as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad but if RCB win against GT, they will be pretty much guaranteed a place in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants, given their positive net run rate of +0.180.
MI on the hand other will need to win against SRH and do so by a big margin to make it into the final remaining playoffs berth. However, amidst all the chaos between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals will also hope for a miracle if both MI and RCB lose their respective games.
As if all of the aforementioned drama wasn’t enough RCB will be worrying about the weather in Bengaluru which hasn’t been in their favour as just a few hours before the game, there was a hailstorm near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
If RCB’s match against Gujarat Titans gets washed out, Faf du Plessis’ side will only get 1 point which will take them to 15, however, if Mumbai Indians win against SRH, they will reach 16 points and the Bengaluru-based side will be eliminated.
The final day of the IPL 2023 league stage promises plenty of drama, with RCB and MI gunning for the last remaining playoffs berth, Rajasthan Royals hopeful of a miracle, while Pandya’s Gujarat Titans will be looking to spoil the party for the home side.
The three-way race for the IPL playoffs between MI, RCB and RR is very much on, but RCB will also hope that rain doesn’t end up playing spoilsport because they will then be helpless if MI go on and defeat SRH.