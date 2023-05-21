RCB vs GT Live Cricket Streaming IPL 2023: How to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Coverage on TV And Online

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the match 70 of the Indian Premier League 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have 14 points in 13 games and a win here in this match will take them to 16 points and would almost see them through to the playoffs. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have already made it to the playoffs, but they would need to be wary of an in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB come into this match after a thunderous win over the SunRisers Hyderabad. Virat Kohli smashed a ton and chased down a stiff total and they would now be pleased to play their final game in their home ground.

Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, aims to conclude the season on a positive note and carry momentum into the top 4. They would be wary of losing momentum at this crucial juncture of the tournament.

Ahead of Sunday’s IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans will take place on May 21, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Indians IPL 2023 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans For IPL 2023?

RCB vs GT Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma