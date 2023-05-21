RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli Sets New IPL Record With 7th Century in Must-Win Clash Against Gujarat Titans

Batting maestro Virat Kohli set the record for most centuries in Indian Premier League history as he played a magnificent knock against Gujarat Titans on Sunday at MA Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kohli scored his record 7th IPL century in the all-important clash for Royal Challengers Bangalore’s playoffs chances.

Kohli adjusted his innings well when RCB were losing wickets at regular intervals from the other end. The batting maestro hold the ground strong and dominated the bowlers by scoring boundaries consistently to keep the scoreboard moving and stamped the authority on Gujarat Titans bowlers.

Before the match, Kohli was at level with his former RCB teammate Chris Gayle with the most centuries in IPL - 6 but the run-machine worked at full flow once again on Sunday to rewrite record books once again.

Most Centuries in IPL

Virat Kohli - 7

Chris Gayle - 7

Jos Buttler - 5

While Kohli started strong once again and attacked the Titans’ pacers in the powerplay to make his intentions clear. He gave a solid start to Royal Challengers Bangalore with a 67-run stand alongside Faf du Plessis but they lost three wickets in quick succession after the powerplay. Noor got the better of Du Plessis and Mahipal Lomror, while Rashid castled Maxwell.

Kohli shared a crucial 48-run stand for the fourth wicket with Michael Bracewell to rebuild RCB’s innings. In a typical fashion, he switched gears in the slog overs and found gaps with ease as he and Anuj Rawat shared unbeaten 64 runs for the sixth wicket to take RCB to a formidable total of 197/5.

The 34-year-old also hit the joint-third highest century in T20 cricket as he also has a century in Indian colours.

Most Centuries in Men’s T20 cricket

22 - Chris Gayle

9 - Babar Azam

8 - Michael Klinger

8 - David Warner

8 - Aaron Finch

8 - Virat Kohli

Earlier, the start of the match was delayed by nearly an hour due to heavy rains that left the outfield of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium wet.

The toss didn’t go in RCB’s way as Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first which Du Plessis also wanted to do.