RCB vs KKR Live Streaming Details: Check How to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Match

After suffering four defeats on the trot, Kolkata Knight Riders now find themselves in a precarious situation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 standings.

The two-time IPL winners will now desperately be looking to get back on the winning track on Wednesday. But it will not be easy task for KKR as they will take on a spirited Royal Challengers Bangalore side.

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders is slated to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With two wins from seven games, Nitish Rana’s men currently occupy the eighth spot on the IPL 2023 points table.

RCB will head into the contest after winning their last two games. The Faf du Plessis-led side have eight points from even matches.

When will the RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match will take place on April 26, Wednesday.

Where will the RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023 match start?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023 match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

What are the full squads of RCB vs KKR For IPL 2023?

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell

KKR: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das

