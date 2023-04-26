RCB vs KKR Head to Head Record And Probable XIs For IPL 2023 Match on April 26

A lot has changed since Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore faced each other in their first leg of IPL 2023. KKR had crushed RCB at Eden Gardens at the beginning of this month.

While, KKR have not been able to register a win in their last four matches, RCB will be high on confidence after remaining unbeaten in their last two matches. In their last fixture, the Faf du Plessis-led side defeated table-toppers Rajasthan Royals by seven runs.

KKR will now be aiming to do a double over RCB as the two sides are set to lock horns on Wednesday. The IPL 2023 contest between RCB and KKR is slated to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In their last meeting, the Nitish Rana-led side had emerged victorious by 81 runs.

Head-to-head records

The two teams have faced each other 31 times till now in IPL and KKR have managed to get the better of RCB on 17 occasions. KKR have won 14.

Check Out RCB vs KKR Probable XIs

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj

KKR Probable XI: Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Jason Roy, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma

RCB vs KKR Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das

