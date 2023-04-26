RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: Bengaluru Weather Forecast And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight are gearing up to go head-to-head in their second face-off of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the 20-over contest on April 26 and the on-field proceedings will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

The Royal Challengers will head to the home fixture on the back of two consecutive victories. They will try to continue the winning momentum to grab a better place on the table. Meanwhile, the Knight Riders have endured four defeats in a row with the latest one coming against Chennai Super Kings. They are currently sitting with four points from 7 games.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

In the previous encounter between RCB and KKR, Kolkata put up a dominating show at Eden Gardens. Batting first, the hosts posted a massive 204 runs. In response, Bangalore could not even get close to the target as they were bundled out for only 123 runs. The Faf du Plessis-led side will now eye for sweet revenge in the return battle in front of their home crowd.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to offer assistance to the batters like the previous IPL matches played at the venue. The chasing teams have the better winning records. So toss could play a pivotal role in deciding the fate of the match. Pacers can have some purchase with the new ball, while spinners can be used in the middle overs.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Bengaluru Weather Prediction For April 26

The weather in Bengaluru is expected to be partly cloudy on April 26. There is a slight possibility of rain being a spoilsport during the contest though.

The wind speed will be around 10-12 km/h during the day. The temperature could hover around 22 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 64-78 percent.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Telecast and Live Streaming Details

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here