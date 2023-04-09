Live Cricket Streaming RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023: When And Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Coverage

After suffering a humiliating defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore are gearing up to host Lucknow Super Giants in their second home match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The high-octane clash is scheduled to be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 10. A below-par performance from their batting unit was mostly responsible for RCB’s defeat in the last match.

Stepping on to chase a massive 205-run target, the Faf du Plessis-led side was bowled out for just 123 runs.

LSG, on the other hand, are coming off a commanding 5-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Their bowling unit, which was brutally punished by the CSK batters in the second match, made a roaring comeback, restricting Hyderabad to a paltry 121 runs.

Among the batters, captain KL Rahul folded up with the highest score as the opener played a composed 35-run knock in 31 deliveries, paving the way for the crucial victory.

Ahead of Monday’s IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will take place on April 10, Monday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants For IPL 2023?

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Wayne Parnell, Vyshak Vijay Kumar

LSG: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak

