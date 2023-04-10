RCB vs LSG Live Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Look to Bounce Back at Home Against Lucknow

Read more

RCB looked on course to register their second win of the season but the script went awry after the 12th over. They had the game in the palm of their hands, reducing the opposition to 89 for 5 before KKR went on to post 204/7.

They would be wary against the Lucknow spinners, who come into the game on the back of their stellar display in the five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has continued to impress, taking six wickets, while veteran leggie Amit Mishra and Krunal Pandya have also played impactful roles.

In the pace department, England quick and the tournament joint leading wicket taker Mark Wood was down with flu and missed the previous game alongside medium pacer Avesh Khan, who injured himself. It is to be seen if the two are available against RCB.

Lucknow, who have won two and lost one game, would hope their batters are more consistent. While Kyle Mayers has been outstanding, skipper KL Rahul and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis’ form is a concern.

