Bengaluru Weather Forecast, IPL 2023: M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report For RCB vs LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to square off against Lucknow Super Giants in their next appearance in IPL 2023. The match is scheduled to be played on Monday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB kicked off their campaign on a positive note but could not continue the winning momentum in the second fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Returning to their home ground, the Faf du Plessis-led side will be itching to move on from the KKR thrashing and register their second win of the season.

LSG, after losing their second match, returned to winning ways, when they picked up an easy five-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With two victories in three games, KL Rahul and Co have four points to their name.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is a batting paradise. Considering the previous IPL matches at the venue, the face-off between RCB and LSG is anticipated to be a high-scoring affair. The average first-innings total here is 169 with the chasing side holding better winning records. The bowlers will need to battle hard to pick up wickets on this flat surface.

Weather Report

The weather at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to be clear on April 10. There is no chance of rain being a spoilsport. The wind speed will be around 17 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 20 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 47-61 percent.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Wayne Parnell, Vyshak Vijay Kumar

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak

