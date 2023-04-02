RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction For IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, April 2

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore will return to their happy hunting ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, after almost four years on April 2. The Bengaluru-based outfit will take on the star-studded Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Faf du Plessis and Co are hampered by injuries and they will likely be without Glenn Maxwell in their opening game. Without Maxwell, their batting looks a little weak. Virat Kohli is in red-hot form and will be key to RCB’s chances.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians had a disastrous 2022 season and will be keen to start their campaign with a win. Mumbai are known to be slow starters so Royal Challengers Bangalore might very well dominate on Sunday.

Ahead of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be played on April 2.

Where will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians begin?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST on April 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain: Cameron Green

Suggested Playing XI for RCB vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Tim David

All-rounders: Cameron Green

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley

RCB vs MI Probable XIs:

RCB: Faf du Plessis, Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

MI: Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

RCB vs MI Full Squads

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Virat Kohli, Reece Topley, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Raghav Goyal, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

