RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction For IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore got their campaign back on track with a comprehensive win over the Punjab Kings in Mohali. They will now take on the Rajasthan Royals as both sides look to consolidate their position in the points table.

Rajasthan are still number 1, but they will need to bounce back after the defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants, and hence, this match will be key for both the sides.

For RCB, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are the two batters in form and they will now need to be more proactive in the middle overs. The likes of Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell have to be far more consistent.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, need a more consistent approach in their middle order and hence, could be tempted to use Joe Root.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal

Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB vs RR Probable XIs:

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj

RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB vs RR Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyashak

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root

