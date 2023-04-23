RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Toss Report: Rajasthan Royals Opt to Bowl; Virat Continues to Lead Bangalore

It’s that day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when Royal Challengers Bangalore play the ‘Green Game’ with a motive to make the people aware of the environment and motivate them to go green. Under the leadership of Virat Kohli and in a green jersey, RCB will take on Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon.

RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Match 31 Live Updates

Meanwhile, visiting captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kohli’s RCB. The Men in Pink are going unchanged in what’s expected to be a mouth-watering encounter.

“We’ll bowl first. Looking at the conditions, our side and their side. So we’d prefer bowling. The dressing room is simple, and honest and we need to respect the way we are playing. We are starting with the same XI, might add someone later on,” said RR skipper Sanju after winning the toss.

Stand-in captain Virat Kohli spoke about the changes made to the playing XI. He said South African fast bowler Wayne Parnell has been replaced by English speedster David Willey for the game.

“It was pretty easy to choose, we’d have batted first. This wicket looks dry and it will get drier and might break up first. I didn’t say that to Sanju, but I’m very happy to bat first. We both get to do what we wanted. They informed me last time saying I might have to captain a couple of games, nothing I’m not used to doing,” Kohli said at the toss.

“So I’m happy to step in, ready to continue from whatever Faf has been doing. The team has responded well, we are playing with a lot of energy, and that showed in the last game. One change for us, Wayne Parnell is out and he will be replaced by David Willey. Faf continues to play as an impact sub,” he added.

Here are the playing XIs:

RCB: Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

RCB Subs: Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat.

RR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

