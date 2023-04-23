RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Confident RCB Hope to Maintain Winning Run, Royals Aim to Stay Top

Read more

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have done majority of the scoring for RCB, giving their team blazing-fast starts, both the openers have four fifties this season and are in the top three for the IPL 2023 orange cap race.

Royal Challengers Bangalore come into this fixture on the back of a convincing 24-run victory over Punjab Kings. Both Kohli and Du Plessis scored fifties and propelled their side to a total of 174/4 before Mohammed Siraj’s 4-wicket haul and a Man of the Match performance restricted PBKS to 150 runs.

The Bengaluru-based franchise began their campaign with a stunning 8-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, after which they lost to KKR, and a last-ball defeat to Lucknow Super Giants by 1 wicket made it back-to-back losses but RCB responded well by beating Delhi Capitals. Chennai Super Kings prevailed over them last week before a win over PBKS got them back to winning ways. It will be all about keeping that winning momentum going for Faf du Plessis and his side.

On the other hand, Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals come into this match on the back of a defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants. LSG halted RR’s three-game winning streak after they began the IPL 2023 season with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs.

Punjab Kings prevailed in the subsequent clash, but the inaugural champs defeated Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans to rise to the top of the IPL 2023 points table before Lucknow stopped their winning run. Samson and Co will aim to consolidate their lead at the top with a victory over RCB.

