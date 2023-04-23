RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Confident RCB Hope to Maintain Winning Run, Royals Aim to Stay Top

Live now
Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 13:06 IST
Bengaluru, India
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore will host table toppers of IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 23 in the first match of double-header Sundar with Kolkata Knight Riders set to face Chennai Super Kings in the second game. RCB are currently in sixth place on the IPL standings with six points from as many games. Sanju Samson’s side meanwhile are sitting pretty atop the points table with 8 points from six matches and will be looking to consolidate their lead at the top. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2023 match 32 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Stay tuned to this space as we take you through all the live updates of the first match of double-header Sunday, with CSK set to lock horns with KKR later in the day.
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have done majority of the scoring for RCB, giving their team blazing-fast starts, both the openers have four fifties this season and are in the top three for the IPL 2023 orange cap race.
Royal Challengers Bangalore come into this fixture on the back of a convincing 24-run victory over Punjab Kings. Both Kohli and Du Plessis scored fifties and propelled their side to a total of 174/4 before Mohammed Siraj’s 4-wicket haul and a Man of the Match performance restricted PBKS to 150 runs.
The Bengaluru-based franchise began their campaign with a stunning 8-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, after which they lost to KKR, and a last-ball defeat to Lucknow Super Giants by 1 wicket made it back-to-back losses but RCB responded well by beating Delhi Capitals. Chennai Super Kings prevailed over them last week before a win over PBKS got them back to winning ways. It will be all about keeping that winning momentum going for Faf du Plessis and his side.
On the other hand, Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals come into this match on the back of a defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants. LSG halted RR’s three-game winning streak after they began the IPL 2023 season with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs.
Punjab Kings prevailed in the subsequent clash, but the inaugural champs defeated Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans to rise to the top of the IPL 2023 points table before Lucknow stopped their winning run. Samson and Co will aim to consolidate their lead at the top with a victory over RCB.
Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here