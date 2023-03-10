RCB-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's WPL 2023 Match, March 8 in Mumbai 7:30 pm IST

RCB-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz: Royal Challengers Bangalore generated a lot of buzz at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction. The franchise completed the most expensive signing after roping in Indian batter Smriti Mandhana. However, the team’s performance on the field has been a far cry from their stupendous show at the WPL 2023 auction. The Mandhana-led side have not tasted success yet in the inaugural season of the WPL after playing three matches so far. Bangalore, without a win till now, are languishing at the bottom of the WPL points table. In their next outing, Bangalore will be up against UP Warriorz tonight. The WPL encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, UP Warriorz endured their first defeat in the last game against Delhi Capitals. After playing two matches, the Alyssa Healy-led side are placed in third position in the WPL standings. UP Warriorz had kicked off their WPL 2023 campaign with a thrilling three-wicket win over Gujarat Giants.

Ahead of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz; here is everything you need to know:

RCB-W vs UP-W Telecast

The Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting right for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL match.

RCB-W vs UP-W Live Streaming

The WPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

RCB-W vs UP-W Match Details

The RCB-W vs UP-W WPL match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 10, at 7:30 pm IST.

RCB-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tahlia McGrath

Vice-Captain: Ellyse Perry

Suggested Playing XI for RCB-W vs UP-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Ecclestone

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz Possible Starting XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Poonam Khemnar, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose

UP Warriorz Predicted Starting Line-up: Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

